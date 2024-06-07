St. Albert outdoor farmers' market to returns in the rain
Tens of thousands of shoppers were expected to stop by St. Albert on Saturday for the return of the city's outdoor market.
Organizers say it's the largest entirely-outdoor market in Canada, featuring more than 275 vendors setting up along St. Anne Street, St. Anne Promenade and St. Thomas Street.
The market will run every Saturday until the first week of October. Between 15,000 and 25,000 visitors are expected each weekend.
"It's always a busy day here in St. Albert," said Daniel Souto of Steve and Dan's Fresh B.C. Fruit. "The vibe around here is one of the best in Alberta."
Along with shopping, there was entertainment and activities for kids.
While the weather was chilly and wet, the market will be open "rain or shine" all summer.
Organizers say pets are not allowed at the market, and service animals must be registered and have government identification.
A free park-and-ride will run to the market from the St. Albert Centre Transit Exchange between 9:40 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.
For more information visit the St. Albert Farmers' Market website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
'A study to give us hope': Lifestyle changes improve Alzheimer's symptoms for some
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage
A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.
Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday.
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for missing Irish Guards final rehearsal before king's parade
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Haiti's new prime minister hospitalized days after being selected to lead country, official says
Just over a week after taking over as Haiti's prime minister, Gary Conille was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 3A near Lundbreck
Highway 3A near Lundbreck was closed Saturday after a serious crash.
-
Calgary demonstrators urge the UCP to keep their ‘Hands off our CPP’
A protest at city hall Saturday had this message for the UCP government: Keep Alberta in the Canada Pension Plan.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
-
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Saskatoon
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Mother against drunk driving hosts annual memorial ceremony in Saskatoon
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
-
One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Homicide victims' family seeks closure through weekend vigil
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
-
Roughriders rally to clip Elks 29-21 at home in regular-season opener
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
-
Three Sask. contestants vying for first Miss Indigenous Canada crown
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
Vancouver
-
'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
-
4 men charged with murder after Surrey shooting: IHIT
The four young men arrested after a fatal shooting in Surrey on Friday have now been charged with murder, homicide investigators announced.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
-
Roaming peahen spends 3 days in B.C. pub after befriending neighbourhood family
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson Airport is holding a large-scale explosion drill tonight. Here's what to expect
More than a hundred volunteers will join emergency officials at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday night to act out a large-scale explosion drill meant to put the airport's emergency responses to the test.
-
Kevin Gausman throws the first shutout of his 12-year career as Blue Jays beat A's 7-0
Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.
-
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Montreal
-
Downtown Montreal restaurant told to close packed terrasse on Grand Prix Friday night
On the busiest Friday night of the year, in the centre of the F1 Grand Prix action in downtown Montreal, the fully booked and busy Ferreira Café was told to kick customers off its terrasse and close it down.
-
Montreal woman wins Canada-wide pitch contest with menstrual pain relief device
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
-
Montreal pop star Reve to take the stage with Pitbull in homecoming
Montreal pop star Reve will cross another item off her bucket list when she opens for Pitbull in Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
Volunteers to dish out free hot meals from new canteen truck in Glace Bay, N.S.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
-
Truckology Show N' Shine helps bring people together in Amherst, N.S.
Truckology hosted its third Show N’ Shine in Amherst on Saturday bringing out vehicles of all makes and models.
-
What pet owners need to know before heading into the summer
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Hydro workers vote to authorize strike
Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.
-
'Feel like you're back home': Nigerian culture on display at market
Winnipeg's Nigerian community came together to give people a taste of their culture on Saturday.
-
Winnipeg military unit reflects on 80th anniversary of D-Day
Members of a Winnipeg military unit officially marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and their unit's own involvement in the campaign.
Ottawa
-
CHEO TELETHON
CHEO TELETHON The 41st annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa raises $720,600
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa raised $720,600 after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
-
Kingston police asking public to remove social media posts of park incident
Kingston police are asking the public to remove a viral photo related to an incident at a park that was widely circulated on social media earlier this week.
-
Barrhaven home that was site of mass homicide in March listed for sale
A Barrhaven home that was the site of a mass homicide in March has been listed for sale.
Northern Ontario
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Barrie
-
Ontario's largest butter tart festival in Midland a sweet success
Ontario's largest butter tart festival saw approximately 60,000 visitors take over the streets of downtown Midland.
-
Georgian College Auto Show in full gear at Barrie campus
The annual Georgian College Auto Show is in full gear this weekend, bringing together a wide range of cars, brands, students, and families.
-
Vintage construction machines brought back to life at "Wheels and Tracks" exhibit
The Simcoe County Museum and the Historical Construction Equipment Association of Canada are showcasing vintage construction equipment this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
-
New cricket ground opens in Kitchener as popularity of sport grows rapidly
The City of Kitchener is opening a new cricket ground at Kiwanis Park to help meet the demand for the growing sport.
-
World-renowned giraffe researcher's work on display at THEMUSEUM exhibit
A new exhibit at THEMUSEUM is showcasing the work of a local, groundbreaking giraffe researcher.
London
-
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
-
London, Ont.'s Jenna Tunks sets OFSAA novice girls discuss record
Four of the six possible all-time OFSAA discus records now belong to the Tunks family, after youngest daughter Jenna broke the previous mark by nearly four metres Saturday.
-
St. Thomas teen assaults stranger at festival: STPS
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
Windsor
-
Windsor booster and long-time business-owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
-
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
-
CKPS K9 tracks down break-in suspects in Wallaceburg
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.