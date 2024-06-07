St. Albert outdoor farmers' market to returns in the rain

Tens of thousands of shoppers were expected to stop by St. Albert on Saturday for the return of the city's outdoor market.

Organizers say it's the largest entirely-outdoor market in Canada, featuring more than 275 vendors setting up along St. Anne Street, St. Anne Promenade and St. Thomas Street.

The market will run every Saturday until the first week of October. Between 15,000 and 25,000 visitors are expected each weekend.

"It's always a busy day here in St. Albert," said Daniel Souto of Steve and Dan's Fresh B.C. Fruit. "The vibe around here is one of the best in Alberta."

Along with shopping, there was entertainment and activities for kids.

While the weather was chilly and wet, the market will be open "rain or shine" all summer.

Organizers say pets are not allowed at the market, and service animals must be registered and have government identification.

A free park-and-ride will run to the market from the St. Albert Centre Transit Exchange between 9:40 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.

For more information visit the St. Albert Farmers' Market website.