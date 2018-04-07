RCMP in Saskatchewan said a 15th person has died after the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus late Friday afternoon.

CTV News has confirmed three St. Albert players were among the 15 killed in the crash in northern Saskatchewan.

Stephen Wack, Logan Hunter, and Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHLer Chris Joseph, have been confirmed dead by multiple sources.

Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, player Adam Herold, and team radio announcer Tyler Bieber have also been confirmed to be among the dead in the tragic collision.

There were 29 people on the bus, including the driver.

Teens from Edmonton, Airdrie, and Stony Plain are among the survivors, their parents confirmed on social media.

Derek Grayson and Nick bonding and healing in hospital pic.twitter.com/DzesIoT27B — R J patter (@rjpatter) April 7, 2018

This is one of the hardest posts I have ever had to make. Parker is stable at the moment and being airlifted to Saskatoon hospital. Thank you all for your kind words and messages. Please continue to pray for his Humboldt family. — Rhonda Clarke Tobin (@clarketobin) April 7, 2018

RCMP said a semi-trailer truck collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus on Highway 335, approximately 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, at around 5 p.m.

The Broncos were on their way to play Game 5 against the Nipawin Hawks Friday night.

More to come…

With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press