EDMONTON -- A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in northeast Edmonton Thursday morning.

Officers found him lying on the road in the area of 114 Avenue and 42 Street just after 6 a.m.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening stab wounds, police said.

No one is in custody.

The stabbing is under investigating and EPS asks anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.