Staffing shortages temporarily close 3 Edmonton DynaLife labs
Three patient care centre medical laboratories administered by DynaLife will temporarily shut down due to COVID-19-related "localized staff shortages."
DynaLife announced the closures on Friday and offered no dates for reopening. The closures affect the College Plaza, Abbotsfield, and Downtown labs.
"Please be advised we will be temporarily closing some of our smaller Patient Care Centres," DynaLife said on its website.
"As always, we remain committed to the highest level of care for our patients," the medical laboratory said. "Alternate locations will remain open to serve the health care needs of our patients."
DynaLife suggests several alternate locations for those that are closed, including Trail South, Heritage, Oliver Park, Belmont, and Northgate.
CTV News Edmonton reached out to DynaLife for comment.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers is now in effect
Industry experts and leaders remain concerned about the country's supply chain as the federal government's new vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers comes into effect.
DEVELOPING | Tsunami advisory issued for B.C. after volcanic eruption near Tonga
A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Former federal NDP leader Alexa McDonough, a political trailblazer who paved the way for women in politics, died Saturday in Halifax at the age of 77.
Russia-Ukraine tensions: What should Canada do?
Canada can and should be more engaged in de-escalation efforts at the Ukraine border where Russia is amassing troops but must focus on its diplomatic strengths, says national security experts.
These are the most in-demand skills for Canadian job-seekers
As the job market continues to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report suggests that employers are looking for candidates with skills that weren't as relevant prior to 2020, including virtual customer service experience and skills in safety management.
Expect more worrisome variants after Omicron, scientists say
Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that Omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.
Celine Dion cancels North American tour dates over health issue
Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining shows in the North American leg of her 'Courage World Tour' as she continues to recover from a recent health issue.
FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas
The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.
Big winter storm headed towards Ontario could dump 40 cm of snow in some areas
A significant winter storm is headed to Ontario that could dump up to 40 centimetres of snow in some regions and cause treacherous driving conditions.
Calgary
-
'Vaccine is the way': Alberta truckers say the solution to the mandate issue is simple
Alberta's transportation minister says she is watching the unfolding situation involving the vaccine mandate for Canadian and U.S. truckers that could cause problems in the industry.
-
Calgary greenhouse to be built this spring expects to provide thousands of pounds of fresh food year-round
The city of Calgary has a short growing season with its unpredictable climate, but a new year-round greenhouse being built this spring hopes to change that with a community-based food system.
-
Lethbridge woman faces charges after bag of cash stolen from vehicle
Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a 41-year-old woman in connection with the theft of $12,000 in cash left inside a vehicle this week.
Saskatoon
-
Active COVID-19 cases nearly reach 11K in Sask., 1,114 new cases
Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan reached 10,923, as the province reported 1,114 new cases for Saturday.
-
Appointment of Sask Party member to SHA leadership position draws criticism
The appointment of a Saskatchewan Party member to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Executive Leadership team is drawing criticism.
-
'It all feels so surreal': Saskatoon man wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot
A Saskatoon man has claimed his $50 million jackpot.
Regina
-
Active COVID-19 cases nearly reach 11K in Sask., 1,114 new cases
Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan reached 10,923, as the province reported 1,114 new cases for Saturday.
-
RCMP searching for Sask. man and 7-year-old daughter
RCMP is requesting assistance locating a Saskatchewan man and his seven-year-old daughter.
-
House fire in south Regina sends one resident to hospital
A person was sent to hospital after sustaining injuries in a house fire early on Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
COVID cancellations: Organizers forced to scrap popular Maritime sporting events
The dramatic rise in the number of Omicron cases from coast-to-coast has forced dozens of institutions to postpone or cancel their plans — shattering hopes of a return to normalcy to start off 2022.
-
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Former federal NDP leader Alexa McDonough, a political trailblazer who paved the way for women in politics, died Saturday in Halifax at the age of 77.
-
58 Nova Scotians hospitalized, 10 in ICU due to COVID-19
According to public health officials, 58 people are currently hospitalized and receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit in Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
Big winter storm headed towards Ontario could dump 40 cm of snow in some areas
A significant winter storm is headed to Ontario that could dump up to 40 centimetres of snow in some regions and cause treacherous driving conditions.
-
Ontario woman gets surgery date after having life-saving cancer procedure postponed repeatedly due to COVID-19
A 30-year-old Ontario woman whose cancer surgery was postponed multiple times because of COVID-19 has secured a new date for her procedure.
-
Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports massive increase of almost 100 COVID-19 deaths
Quebec reported Saturday that 96 more people have died due to COVID-19 and hospitalizations for novel coronavirus treatment rose by 110.
-
Montreal 74-year-old who froze to death this week lived for years in solitary camp in NDG woods
The man who died of hypothermia in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood Monday evening had lived in the same spot, outdoors, for about a decade, says one of his neighbours. The man’s name was Michael, said John Symon, who met him at his cave-like structure in the wooded escarpment called Falaise St-Jacques.
-
Alberta-based legal centre to challenge Quebec vaccination tax in court
A Calgary-based constitutional freedom organization said this week that it will challenge Quebec's proposed vaccine tax in court.
Ottawa
-
What we know about the victims of the Eastway Tank blast
Family members of some of the victims of Thursday's deadly explosion at a tanker truck facility on Merivale Road are mourning the loss of their loved ones.
-
Six more COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa reported Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says six more people have died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa and hospitalizations are on the rise.
-
Reopening schools the right step, but a 'bumpy road' ahead, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes reopening schools to in-person learning on Monday is the right step, but he cautions that it could be a 'bumpy road' when classes resume.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate armed robbery in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Cambridge on Saturday.
-
Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Serious injuries reported after snowmobile crash in Huron County
Serious injuries are reported after a snowmobile crash southwest of Wroxeter, Ont., according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian University delaying return to on-campus learning
Laurentian University has announced it is delaying a return to in -person learning due to high numbers of COVID-19. In a letter to the community from its president Robert Haché, it said they are working with local health authorities to create a plan for a staged return that could begin as early as February 7.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Staff shortages prompt inmate transfer as COVID-19 outbreak at North Bay Jail worsens
The Ministry of the Solicitor General says it has taken the unusual step of disclosing information about staff absences in this instance due to what it called "erroneous local media reports."
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Iroquois Falls hospital
The Porcupine Health Unit has declared an outbreak at the Anson General Hospital in Iroquois Falls and says it is working with the hospital to ensure the safety of its staff and patients.
Winnipeg
-
Thousands of tows and tickets issued during Winnipeg's first snow clearing
The City of Winnipeg has towed thousands of cars and issued hundreds of tickets during the annual snow route parking ban this year.
-
These are the most in-demand skills for Canadian job-seekers
As the job market continues to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report suggests that employers are looking for candidates with skills that weren't as relevant prior to 2020, including virtual customer service experience and skills in safety management.
-
Celine Dion cancels North American tour dates over health issue
Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining shows in the North American leg of her 'Courage World Tour' as she continues to recover from a recent health issue.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tsunami advisory issued for B.C. after volcanic eruption near Tonga
A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.
-
Quesnel man charged with murder in disappearance of Indigenous woman
A Quesnel, B.C., man has been charged with murder and indignity to human remains in connection to the disappearance of missing Indigenous woman Carmelita Abraham.
-
Man suffers serious wounds in Coquitlam shooting
Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say a male is in hospital with serious injuries following a Friday night shooting in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Island beaches closed amid tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption near Tonga
The District of Tofino closed all of its beaches and officials up and down Vancouver Island's west coast warned people to stay away from the water amid a tsunami advisory on Saturday.
-
RCMP seek canoe stolen from daycare in Duncan, B.C.
Police are on the lookout for a child-sized wooden canoe that was stolen from a daycare in Duncan last month.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tsunami advisory issued for B.C. after volcanic eruption near Tonga
A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.