Staffing shortages temporarily close 3 Edmonton DynaLife labs

The DynaLife location in College Plaza has closed temporarily due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19 (CTV News Edmonton/Galen McDougall). The DynaLife location in College Plaza has closed temporarily due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19 (CTV News Edmonton/Galen McDougall).

