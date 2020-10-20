EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s ICE District has converted 168 of its SKY Residences condominiums in Stantec Tower to rental units.

The rental units, branded SKY Signature Suites, are housed on floors 31 to 42 of the 66-floor Stantec Tower, near Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton.

The building is the tallest tower in Western Canada.

The units had been on the market for a couple of years, but officials say the changing climate in Edmonton’s real estate sector led to the pivot.

“We’re responding to shifting demands,” ICE District Spokesperson, Tim Shipton told media during a Tuesday morning news conference.

“In the real estate market in Edmonton there’s no surprise that navigating COVID is not for the faint of heart,” he said. “But we really believe that there’s an exciting market available for rentals in the city.”

The rentals boast sweeping city views, as well as full use of building amenities, including concierge service from the JW Marriott.

“We’re standing here on the 30th floor,” said Shipton. “Which I like to point out is higher than any other residential tower in the city.”

Prices for the eight different configurations of apartments range from $1,585 a month for a 490 square-foot unit to $2,660 a month for a 1,221 square-foot unit with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den.