EDMONTON -- A STARS air ambulance was dispatched to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle southeast of Edmonton just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

The crash happened in Leduc County, at Highway 625 and Range Road 234 east of Beaumont.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, according to RCMP. The driver of the car was not injured.

RCMP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.