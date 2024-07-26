Stay inside, filter indoor air amid wildfire smoke, respirologist says

A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.

Dr. Alex Chee says if the air quality is poor, people should close their windows and do what they can to filter the indoor air.

He recommends using air purifiers, but says air conditioners can also act as air filters, or people can turn their furnaces on to the fan setting.

He says it's important air conditioners and furnaces have HEPA filters or filters with a rating of MERV 13.

Chee says if it's not possible to purify the air at home, or if it's too hot, another option is to head to an air-conditioned space such as a mall or library.

If people need to go outside, he suggests wearing N-95 masks to filter out some of the harmful particulate matter in wildfire smoke.

People with lung or heart conditions, children, seniors and pregnant women are at highest risk when the air quality is bad, Chee said.

When the Environment Canada air quality index has a rating of "high" or "very high" risk, everyone should stay indoors if they can, he said.

Even if the air quality improves to "moderate," people at higher risk should still try to stay indoors as much as they can, Chee said.

Environment Canada recommends that those people "consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors" if they are experiencing symptoms when the air quality risk rating is moderate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.