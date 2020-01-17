EDMONTON -- One streak ends and another continues.

The deep freeze still has a few days left in it.

BUT...it looks like we WON'T hit -30 in Edmonton today. So, the streak of consecutive days hitting -30 ends at four.

The last time we had a longer streak of mornings that cold was 1980 (6 straight days).

The string of days without getting above -20 continues though.

Today will be the 6th consecutive day with a high of -20 or colder and we'll run that streak to 7 days tomorrow.

That'll be the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years.

Milder air still looks poised to roll in for next week.

Temperatures will climb to the -15 range Sunday. That's still about 10 degrees below average.

But, it's a lot warmer than we've been all week.

Monday and the rest of next week will have daytime highs in single digits and possibly even near zero on a couple afternoons.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with a few flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Wind NW 15-20 = wind chill in -30s all day.

High: -24

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -27

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon: -16

Temperature rising overnight.

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning: -12

Afternoon High: -7

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5