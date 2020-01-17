Still a few cold days before the warm-up: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- One streak ends and another continues.
The deep freeze still has a few days left in it.
BUT...it looks like we WON'T hit -30 in Edmonton today. So, the streak of consecutive days hitting -30 ends at four.
The last time we had a longer streak of mornings that cold was 1980 (6 straight days).
The string of days without getting above -20 continues though.
Today will be the 6th consecutive day with a high of -20 or colder and we'll run that streak to 7 days tomorrow.
That'll be the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years.
Milder air still looks poised to roll in for next week.
Temperatures will climb to the -15 range Sunday. That's still about 10 degrees below average.
But, it's a lot warmer than we've been all week.
Monday and the rest of next week will have daytime highs in single digits and possibly even near zero on a couple afternoons.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Cloudy with a few flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon.
- Wind NW 15-20 = wind chill in -30s all day.
- High: -24
- Tonight - Partly cloudy.
- 9pm: -27
- Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
- Morning Low: -30
- Afternoon High: -23
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -26
- Afternoon: -16
- Temperature rising overnight.
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning: -12
- Afternoon High: -7
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: -5
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -11
- Afternoon High: -3