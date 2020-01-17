EDMONTON -- One streak ends and another continues.

The deep freeze still has a few days left in it.

BUT...it looks like we WON'T hit -30 in Edmonton today.  So, the streak of consecutive days hitting -30 ends at four.

The last time we had a longer streak of mornings that cold was 1980 (6 straight days).

 

The string of days without getting above -20 continues though.

Today will be the 6th consecutive day with a high of -20 or colder and we'll run that streak to 7 days tomorrow.

That'll be the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years.

 

Milder air still looks poised to roll in for next week.

Temperatures will climb to the -15 range Sunday.  That's still about 10 degrees below average.

But, it's a lot warmer than we've been all week.

Monday and the rest of next week will have daytime highs in single digits and possibly even near zero on a couple afternoons.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Cloudy with a few flurries this morning.  Clearing this afternoon.
  • Wind NW 15-20 =  wind chill in -30s all day.
  • High:  -24
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy.
  • 9pm:  -27
  • Saturday - Sunny in the morning.  Increasing afternoon cloud. 
  • Morning Low:  -30
  • Afternoon High:  -23
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -26
  • Afternoon:  -16
  • Temperature rising overnight.
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning:  -12
  • Afternoon High:  -7
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -13
  • Afternoon High:  -5
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -11
  • Afternoon High:  -3