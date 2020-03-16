EDMONTON -- A stolen minivan crashed through the front of a business on 97 Street and 107 Avenue Monday morning.

The crash caused significant damage and emergency crews had to stabilize the front entrance. A structural engineer was called to ensure it was safe to remove the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the stolen vehicle ran a red light and collided with a second vehicle before entering the building.

A man and a woman inside the van were taken into custody. Police said charges were pending against the pair.

Traffic was reduced to one eastbound lane and one southbound lane through the intersection.