Stolen truck leads Grande Prairie RCMP to meth seizure, 2 arrests

EDMONTON -

A stolen truck pointed RCMP towards charging two Albertans with drug trafficking and seizing methamphetamine, Mounties say.

In a release sent Friday, police say reports of suspicious activity by Grande Prairie residents in the Riverstone South area last month led officers to perform a licence plate check. Investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Mannville — almost 630 kilometres away.

A search of the home the vehicle was parked at resulted in Mounties seizing the stolen truck, about 23.14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and other items "consistent with drug trafficking."

Steven Kirk Gable, 44, of Grande Prairie and Cory John Zeller, 34, of Saddle Hills County, Alta., face drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime charges.

According to Mounties, Gable faces an additional charge of fraudulent concealment, and Zeller has been charged with failing to comply with release order and an undertaking.

Police say Zeller was also wanted for other outstanding unrelated warrants.

After bail hearings, Gable was released while Zeller remains in custody. The pair are to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Dec. 22.