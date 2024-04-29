Stony Plain Road officially closed again for Valley Line West LRT construction

Construction crews on Monday again began to close Stony Plain Road through the Glenora neighbourhood for Valley Line West LRT work.

The closure was expected to be fully in effect by the end of the day.

"We're picking up from where we left off last year: We're doing the surfacing beneath the roadway, so all the layers that go into that, the base course asphalt – which is what you drive on – as well as drainage, some duct bank, and at the Y intersection, we'll have to put track slab in so that we can drive across it when we reopen the road," Jonathan Cox, Marigold's acting construction manager, told CTV News Edmonton.

"We've got a lot of key milestones which we will achieve this year, which will make the project appear to be much more complete than what it is right now."

If the construction goes according to schedule, all of the road work will be complete by the end of August.

After that, crews will still have work to do in the area, but will require only temporary closures.

Marigold is keeping 134 Street open throughout the summer, something customers of the businesses in Glenora on Sunday were appreciative of.

"Now that they've opened up 134th, it's so convenient to the coffee shop. No problem," Peter Gamache told CTV News Edmonton.

Major construction for Valley Line West in Glenora began in 2023.

The LRT line, connecting with the southeast route at 102 Street, will run 27 kilometres between Mill Woods and Lewis Farms when completed in 2028.

Marigold signed on to design, build and partially finance the $2.6 billion project in 2020.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanada Anderson