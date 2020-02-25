EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s Food Bank put out a simple call on social media Tuesday afternoon: “…please stop stealing from us.”

This truck is not picking up or delivering food. It is our third truck in less than 6 mos to have its catalytic converter stolen. This prevents us from helping our neighbors in need. We shouldn't have to say it, but please stop stealing from us. #yeg #foodbank @edmontonpolice pic.twitter.com/cwBA6o7Ucp — Edmonton's Food Bank (@yegfoodbank) February 25, 2020

The tweet came after the non-profit suffered its third large-truck catalytic converter theft in about six months.

The thefts all occurred at the organizations warehouse located at 115 Avenue and 120 Street.

"These situations really harm us," the food bank’s Carly Kincaid-Williams said.

"A catalytic converter for us is $8,000-$10,000. So that’s money that's not going to food purchases and helping our neighbors in need. We want to be helping the community instead of fixing trucks."

Kincaid-Williams said the latest theft happened overnight and was discovered Tuesday morning.

The thefts were all captured on security video but the food bank is not hopeful it's enough evidence for an arrest.

"They're covering their faces; they're covering their license plates. They're driving by here in a way that their license plates aren't visible to us. We've seen it on the cameras…we can't catch them," Kincaid-Williams said.

The food bank isn't alone dealing with catalytic converter thefts.

In December, Edmonton police announced more than 300 thefts had occurred in the city since October.

Earlier this month, police announced three people had been charged and 10 catalytic converters had been recovered, after two witnesses came forward.

The food bank is hoping someone will come forward in their case as well.

"Go to the police. You don't have to say who you are, just give the information that you do know," Kincaid-Williams said.