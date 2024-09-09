EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Store clerk assaulted after theft: EPS

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser outside the Circle K store at Jasper Avenue and 113 Street in Edmonton on Sept. 9, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser outside the Circle K store at Jasper Avenue and 113 Street in Edmonton on Sept. 9, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A convenience store clerk was assaulted on Monday while attempting to recover stolen items.

    The Edmonton Police Services says the clerk followed a person out of the Circle K at 113 Street and Jasper Avenue after the theft and was "assaulted with a weapon" around 7:30 a.m.

    The thief got away. 

    EMS treated the clerk for non-life threatening injuries. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News