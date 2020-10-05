EDMONTON -- With more than 25 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, masks are now mandatory in Strathcona County's indoor public spaces.

On Aug. 6, Strathcona County voted to require residents to wear masks if active infections ever surpassed 25.

Alberta Health Services reported Monday that Strathcona County has 27 confirmed active cases of the coronavirus.

Masks are mandatory effective immediately.

Residents must wear face coverings public indoor spaces such as grocery stores and malls, and public vehicles like taxis and Ubers.

The bylaw excludes children under the age of 10, people with mental or physical "concerns or limitations," people eating or drinking in designated seating areas, schools, daycares and hospitals.