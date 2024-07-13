Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe

Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.

The scams usually use a family emergency to convince victims to give the scammers money or other goods like gift cards.

RCMP said callers impersonate family members, often claiming to need money for fines, legal fees or bail. In some cases, callers pose as police or lawyers to elicit the money.

"They tug at the heart strings and try to get the victim to act quickly," RCMP Sgt. Shayne Hartwell. "Talk to your family members, especially seniors, and raise awareness about this scam to prevent falling victim to it."

A few ways Albertans can protect themselves from grandparent scams include:

Reaching out to other relatives to review the situation;

Ask the caller personal questions that only the real person would know;

Call or contact the family member who is claiming to be calling;

Do not send money, gift cards, credit card numbers, cryptocurrency or anything else valuable in 'urgent situations'; and

Don't trust numbers or caller ID, as scammers can spoof telephone numbers to make it look like a trusted source.

Anyone who thinks they could be a victim, knows someone who could be a victim, or has information about these scams, is encouraged to call their local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online.