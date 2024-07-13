EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this undated file photo. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this undated file photo. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.

    The scams usually use a family emergency to convince victims to give the scammers money or other goods like gift cards.

    RCMP said callers impersonate family members, often claiming to need money for fines, legal fees or bail. In some cases, callers pose as police or lawyers to elicit the money.

    "They tug at the heart strings and try to get the victim to act quickly," RCMP Sgt. Shayne Hartwell. "Talk to your family members, especially seniors, and raise awareness about this scam to prevent falling victim to it."

    A few ways Albertans can protect themselves from grandparent scams include:

    • Reaching out to other relatives to review the situation;
    • Ask the caller personal questions that only the real person would know;
    • Call or contact the family member who is claiming to be calling;
    • Do not send money, gift cards, credit card numbers, cryptocurrency or anything else valuable in 'urgent situations'; and
    • Don't trust numbers or caller ID, as scammers can spoof telephone numbers to make it look like a trusted source.

    Anyone who thinks they could be a victim, knows someone who could be a victim, or has information about these scams, is encouraged to call their local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should you wait to buy or sell your home?

    The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.

    Tips for staying safe against blue-green algae this summer

    With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News