Strike deadline arrives for Concordia University faculty

A deadline for a deal with administration that satisfies Concordia University's faculty association will come Tuesday morning.

The Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association issued on Dec. 22 a strike notice for Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. if a deal at the bargaining table was not reached.

The association called mediation between the two sides "unsuccessful at helping to resolve any remaining issues." It says progress hasn't been made on workloads for employees like librarians and lab instructors, and that salary and discipline issues concerning all members weren't addressed.

More than 95 per cent of members voted on taking job action, with 90 per cent in favour.

Association members plan to begin a strike at the Magrath Campus at 9 a.m., and will post updates for students on its website. Students are scheduled to return to class virtually on Jan. 6.

An unknown number of students supportive of the association's goals have formed a group called the Students Supporting CUE Faculty Association, and plan to join the picket line.

When the faculty association sent formal notice of a strike, the university's bargaining team told CTV News Edmonton it was still "hopeful we can reach a fair and equitable agreement that maintains stability for our students" and promised to remain a constructive player at the bargaining table.

Neither the university or faculty association provided CTV News Edmonton with updated comments.