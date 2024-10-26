Stuart Skinner earns shutout as Edmonton Oilers blank Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0

Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for his fifth career shutout and Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers (3-4-1) who had struggled offensively to start the season, scoring just 14 goals in their first seven games.

Viktor Arvidsson tallied three assists, his first points as an Oiler, while Vasily Podkolzin also had a helper for his first point since arriving in Edmonton.

The game was highly touted as a superstar showdown between Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Pens veteran Sidney Crosby, but both were kept off the scoresheet.

The Penguins (3-5-1) have dropped four straight.

Despite the loss, Joel Blomqvist was solid in net for the Penguins, making 46 saves.

Takeaways

Penguins: Veteran Evgeni Malkin led the Penguins with 11 points through their first eight games, including four multi-point outings, but couldn’t spark any offence on Friday night.

Oilers: Forward Zach Hyman was finally successful in his pursuit of the 400th point of his career and his first for this season. The 32-year-old struggled early this season, failing to register a point in his first seven games.

Key moment

The game stayed scoreless until Leon Draisaitl stole the puck and scored on a wrist shot off the post with seven minutes left in the second period, extending his point streak to five games. Edmonton was outshooting Pittsburgh 34-13 at the time. The goal extended Draisaitl's point streak to five games.

Key stat

This marked the 14th career meeting between stars Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Edmonton held a 7-3-3 edge in the previous 13 matchups, including six straight wins. McDavid leads the head-to-head series, with 27 points to Crosby’s seven.

Call to the hall

The Oilers honoured their 2024 Hall of Fame inductees, defenceman Dr. Randy Gregg and forward Craig MacTavish, after the game. Gregg played on all five Oilers Stanley Cup teams, while MacTavish won three in Edmonton before serving as head coach and GM.

Up next

Penguins: Conclude a four-game trip in Vancouver against the Canucks on Saturday.

Oilers: Begin a four-game road trip in Detroit versus the Red Wings on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.