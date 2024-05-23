EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Student bear-sprayed at Sherwood Park high school: RCMP

    Salisbury Composite High School in June 2022. (Source: Google Street View) Salisbury Composite High School in June 2022. (Source: Google Street View)
    Two teen boys have been arrested after a bear spray incident at a Sherwood Park high school.

    Emergency crews were called to Salisbury Composite High School at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday.

    Mounties say the two teenage boys were involved in an altercation with another student that resulted in bear spray being deployed.

    The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.

    No other students were injured.

    Police say there is no threat to public safety.

    The names of the students who were arrested cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

