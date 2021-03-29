Advertisement
Sudden death forces traffic closures of Highway 16A between Spruce Grove and Stony Plain
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 3:19PM MDT
RCMP cruiser on scene after a sudden death forces the closure of eastbound lanes of Highway 16A between Spruce Grove and Stony Plain (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton).
EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating a sudden death on a highway between Spruce Grove and Stony Plain.
Traffic in eastbound lanes of Highway 16A between Veterans Boulevard in Stony Plain and Campsite Road in Spruce Grove will be impacted by the investigation.
RCMP say traffic will be diverted for an “indeterminate amount of time.”
More to come.
