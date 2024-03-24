EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Sunday afternoon rally may disrupt traffic in Westmount/Oliver area: Edmonton police

    Edmonton Police Service vehicles. (CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Police Service vehicles. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton police issued an advisory Sunday warning of possible traffic snarls due to a rally scheduled for 1 p.m.

    The demonstration is scheduled for approximately 1-4 p.m., in the Westmount/Oliver area from 121 St. to 124 St., and Jasper Avenue to 103 Avenue.

    Police say motorists should avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News