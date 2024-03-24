Sunday afternoon rally may disrupt traffic in Westmount/Oliver area: Edmonton police
Edmonton police issued an advisory Sunday warning of possible traffic snarls due to a rally scheduled for 1 p.m.
The demonstration is scheduled for approximately 1-4 p.m., in the Westmount/Oliver area from 121 St. to 124 St., and Jasper Avenue to 103 Avenue.
Police say motorists should avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
80th anniversary of the 'Great Escape' from Nazi German POW camp marked in Poland
Observances were held in Poland on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the "Great Escape," an ingenious act of defiance during World War II in which 76 prisoners of war tunneled out of a German prisoner-of-war camp into a snowy forest.
Two daughters, two parents, and echoes of a murder that rocked Indigenous activism
For decades, the two families on opposite sides of Canada have been unwillingly bound by the legacy of the murder that rocked the Indigenous movement 49 years ago, sparking years of legal wrangling and publicity about who ordered the hit, who carried it out, and why.
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.
Photographer snags an unexpected image of Pope Francis
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
As Russia mourns concert hall attack, some families are wondering if their loved ones are alive
Family and friends of those still missing after an attack that killed more than 130 people at a suburban Moscow concert hall waited for news of their loved ones as Russia observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
Calgary
Tatertots rejoice: Calgarian McRae takes home first 2 Junos in Saturday night industry ceremony
Calgary pop superstar Tate McRae has had a great Juno Awards even before Sunday night’s nationally-televised ceremony.
Hoglander scores twice as Vancouver Canucks double up Calgary Flames 4-2
Conor Garland has long been impressed with his Vancouver Canucks teammate Nils Hoglander.
Hitmen end disappointing season with 6-3 victory over Swift Current at Saddledome
The Hitmen ended the season on a winning note Saturday night, toppling the Broncos 6-3 in a game played at the Saddledome.
Lethbridge
Hurricanes wrap up regular season on winning note,defeating Tigers 4-3 in OT
The Hurricanes wrapped up their regular season on a winning note Saturday night, defeating the Tigers 4-3 in overtime in a game played in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Hurricanes drop 3-2 overtime decision to Tigers in final regular-season home game
The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their final home game of the 2023-24 regular season, dropping a 3-2 decision to Medicine Hat in overtime Friday night.
Former Medicine Hat police chief suing city, current top cop, officers
After a 25-year career with the Calgary Police Service, Mike Worden was sworn in as Medicine Hat's top cop in January 2021.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
Saskatoon celebrates pop culture with second annual event
Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings. If it's been in a movie, a comic book, or a video game it was likely on display Saturday at the Saskatoon pop culture celebration.
Saskatoon police form new team to combat human trafficking
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has launched a new human trafficking response team after receiving 2.5 years of federal funding from Justice Canada.
Regina
One dead in Regina house fire, coroner investigating
Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
'Play with Your Food' Regina campaign hosts 24-hour board game event
A local community based board game fundraising campaign hosted their annual 24-hour celebratory event over the weekend.
Vancouver
B.C. massage therapist admits to submitting false insurance claims
A B.C. massage therapist has been suspended for 10 days for – among other things – submitting insurance claims for services she did not perform, according to the professional regulator.
Michael Dunahee investigation remains open, active 33 years after disappearance: Victoria police
On the 33rd anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance, the Victoria Police Department says the missing person’s investigation remains active.
Vancouver Island
Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
Toronto
Toronto playground dog attack leaves child with life-altering injuries
A 9-year-old child suffered serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog in a waterfront playground Saturday morning, Toronto police said.
Vehicle crashes into mosque in 2 car collision in Scarborough
A vehicle crashed into a mosque in a two vehicle collision Sunday morning in Scarborough.
Montreal
The 'carbon tax' did not provoke police intervention at Montreal food bank: experts
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) suggestion that there is a link between a police intervention in a Montreal food bank and the "carbon tax" is being criticized with many involved with the situation.
This trans-coloured bike custom built in Montreal took top prize in major trade show
The young framebuilding bike shop in Montreal Memento Cycles took home the top prize at the Philly Bike Expo for a bike painted in the trans flag colours with hopes of broadening representation in the industry.
Quebec Liberal leader urges Legault to launch environmental assessment in the battery sector
Believing that the arrival of Northvolt is "basically good news," but that landing the factory project was "laborious," the Quebec Liberals are urging the Legault government to launch a generic environmental assessment (BAPE) on the battery sector.
Atlantic
Plenty of power outages as a result of Sunday storm
Power outages were stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.
Maritime comedian set to appear in Canada’s Got Talent
A Maritime comedian will soon be on a national platform in hopes of bringing some laughs to some judges.
‘That’s Isla’: 10-year-old Nova Scotian girl starts podcast out of passion
A 10-year-old girl from Nova Scotia has started a project which follows a topic which she holds close to her heart.
Winnipeg
Two Manitobans collect awards at the Junos
A pair of Manitobans walked away with some hardware at the Juno awards Saturday night.
Winnipeg Easter egg hunt: How one mom is getting a city involved in finding Easter eggs
A Winnipeg mom is working to spread joy this Easter by getting the entire city involved in an Easter egg hunt.
Parts of Manitoba may be in for more snow to start the week
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
Ottawa
Firefighters extinguished business fire along Bank Street in the Glebe
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a commercial building along Bank Street in the Glebe Sunday morning.
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 taken to hospital, including child, in Orleans car crash
Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to hospital in Orleans on Sunday morning.
OPP looking to locate missing 29-year-old woman in Hastings, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police in Hastings County is asking the public to help locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
Timmins fire crews continue to battle blaze at Empire Complex
Timmins area fire crews are still working to put out the blaze at the Empire Complex.
Short season on Ontario southern ice road makes First Nation life unpredictable
This winter marked the shortest ice road season anyone can remember on Temagami First Nation.
-
Annual Holi celebrations held in Barrie
Barrie's Indian community celebrated the festival of Holi on Sunday.
OPP investigating break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge
OPP is investigating a break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge.
Self-defence and empowerment summit held in Innisfil
A self-defence and empowerment summit was held in Innisfil on Sunday.
-
Vehicle drives into river, investigation remains ongoing
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
Group of teens get together to build turtle nest protectors as species face endangerment
In a display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youth in Waterloo region has taken action to protect endangered turtle species by constructing innovative turtle nest protectors.
-
Arrest made in Sarnia stabbing incident
A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.
First place in OHL standings on the line as Knights wrap up regular season today
Knights lead OHL standings heading into final game of regular season Sunday afternoon.
Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
-
Fire crews tackle garage fire in east Chatham
Chatham-Kent firefighters attended the scene of a detached garage fire Saturday evening.
Windsor athletes win big in combat sports competitions across North America
Young athletes from Windsor, Ont. are celebrating massive victories in combat sport tournaments across Canada and the U.S.
VIDEO
VIDEO At 39 years old, this Windsor woman is battling breast cancer for a second time
There is a renewed focus on cancer's ability to affect seemingly young and healthy people around the world following the unexpected announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. One of those young patients is Mercedes Buhagiar, 39, who recently found out she has breast cancer for a second time.