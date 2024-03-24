Sunday afternoon rally may disrupt traffic in Westmount/Oliver area: Edmonton police

Edmonton police issued an advisory Sunday warning of possible traffic snarls due to a rally scheduled for 1 p.m.

The demonstration is scheduled for approximately 1-4 p.m., in the Westmount/Oliver area from 121 St. to 124 St., and Jasper Avenue to 103 Avenue.

A demonstration is taking place this afternoon from approximately 1-4 p.m. that may impact traffic, particularly in the Westmount/Oliver area from 121 St. to 124 St. and Jasper Ave. to 103 Ave. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/IjTmtyXY31 — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) March 24, 2024

Police say motorists should avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.