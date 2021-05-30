Advertisement
Sunday morning basement fire wakes up northeast Edmonton apartment building
Published Sunday, May 30, 2021 7:12PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A basement fire in northeast Edmonton forced residents of an apartment building to be evacuated Sunday morning.
Edmonton fire crews were called out to a residential complex in the Eastwood Neighbourhood after 9 a.m.
Five occupants in the building were safely evacuated.
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after 10 a.m.
There is no word on any damage estimate.
