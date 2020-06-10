EDMONTON -- Today your cup of coffee could be going to a good cause, by helping to uplift Black youth in Edmonton and putting a halt on racism.

Lock Stock is a downtown coffee shop down a short flight of stairs on Jasper Avenue and 105 Street.

Today the owners have started a three day event where 100 per cent of their coffee sales will be going to The Come Up.

The Come Up is a community program meant to provide mentoring and leadership for Black youth in Edmonton.

Co-owner of the business Blair McFarlane says he was motivated to have this fundraiser by the Black Lives Matter movement that has been going on across the world.

“This whole Black Lives Matter movement is super important to build awareness, not only to the ​Black community, also to all races, and we just want to just really create that awareness and knowledge for the people.”

McFarlane said that supporting younger generations is the best way to strive for a future without racism.

“We got to lift up the young generation because they're the ones who are gonna be the next in line to lead the people. So we got to leave that legacy for the younger generation.”​

Lock Stock will be running the fundraiser from Wednesday until Friday this week, and encourage everyone to come down for a coffee and some conversation.