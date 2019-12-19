EDMONTON -- The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear an appeal from an animal rights group involving the Edmonton's Valley Zoo's Lucy the elephant.

The court issued its dismissal of ZooCheck Canada's appeal on Thursday morning. As per usual SCC custom, the court declined to give its reasons for not hearing the appeal.

ZooCheck Canada is one of several groups, including American former game show host Bob Barker, that has long lobbied to have Lucy moved from the Edmonton Valley Zoo to a wildlife sanctuary.

Zoo officials say Lucy is treated well and its health is assessed every fall. The zoo says Lucy suffers from a serious respiratory illness which experts have told them would result in the elephant's death if it were to be moved.

Lucy has lived at the zoo since 1977.

