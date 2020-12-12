EDMONTON -- Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, many businesses across the province are being forced to temporarily shut down.

“Health over wealth any day of the week, so we’ll manage. Hopefully we’ll manage,” said Ray Karout, the owner of Gold Bar Barber Shop.

In the days, even hours leading up to the new COVID-19 health restrictions taking effect, Karout said business has been booming.

“It’s just been crazy, we’re doing appointment after appointment. We’re squeezing in everybody every about 20 minutes,” he said.

“I’m glad the lockdown is happening, better late than never,” said Danny Nguyen who stopped in at the barber shop for a haircut Saturday.

He usually gets a cut every two or three weeks.

“I’m going to have to YouTube how to cut my own hair,” Nguyen said with a laugh.

“You better not,” Karout warned jokingly.

Although the barber is about to face his second forced shutdown, meaning a total of three months of lost revenue since March, his spirits were high. He said customers have not only kept his busy but have been very generous.

“They’ve been giving us a little extra to make up for next month which I’m very gracious,” said Karout.

Rec centres and gyms also have to close their doors for the next month as part of the new measures.

The City of Edmonton is planning for virtual fitness classes for those who will no longer be able to access gyms.

City of Edmonton Recreation facilities close tonight in response to new provincial public health guidelines introduced this week.

City of Edmonton Recreation facilities close tonight in response to new provincial public health guidelines introduced this week.

We continue to offer virtual fitness classes, register at https://t.co/U3xDqe45Yy.

Evolve Strength was busy on Saturday as many tried to get in one last workout.

“It sucks. Losing my gym for four weeks, my job. It’s, it just sucks,” said Olympic weightlifter Kylie Foisy.

The facilities’ founder, Jon Cheung, isn’t convinced gyms are contributing to the spread and said he’s disappointed they’re being forced to close again.

“A lot of people come here for physical and mental relief and they can’t do that anymore and with the weather getting cold it’s going be tough for them to get that physical activity or mental relief through physical activity,” he said.

Cheung said Evolve Strength is in a unique position with other health services offered at the facility - services like mental health and physiotherapy which are not required to shut down for the next four weeks meaning he can keep some of his staff working.

“We have a diversified income with some of our renters so it’s nice to see some income but there are facilities that purely rely on membership and they’re going right down to zero,” he said.

Other restrictions will also take effect at midnight.-

The retail sector will have to cut down on numbers with capacity dropping to just 15 per-cent during what is traditionally an extremely busy holiday shopping period.

Saturday was the last day people could dine in their favourite restaurants.

Starting Sunday, all restaurant meals are available by take-out and delivery only -- and those restrictions too will be in effect until early January.