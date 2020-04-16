EDMONTON -- Edmonton businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many being forced to lay off staff and fighting to make ends meet.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce sent a survey to its members to assess the impact and collected responses between April 6 and 13.

Results show 60 per cent of respondents had layoffs during the second week of the pandemic.

By that second week, 70.1 per cent of businesses were encouraging employees to work from home, with 59.5 per cent of staff in self-isolation and 55.1 per cent unable to go into work due to child care closures.

By Week 3, 4.8 per cent of respondents had gone out of business, the survey shows. However, as many as 58.2 per cent of companies said they could go out of business going forward.

Most businesses — 95.1 per cent — made payroll in the second week, but that number decreased to 86.5 in Week 3, with a further 16 per cent drop expected next payroll.

Businesses also reported taking federal government aid, with 38.9 per cent using wage subsidies and 23.8 per cent benefiting from the Emergency Response Benefit.