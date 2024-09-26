EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Survivor's Flag raised at Edmonton support base for Truth and Reconciliation

    A flag raising was held at the 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton in commemoration of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 26, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A flag raising was held at the 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton in commemoration of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 26, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A flag raising and smudging ceremony took place at the 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton in commemoration of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

    The orange Survivor's Flag was raised during the ceremony symbolizing continued efforts to honour residential school survivors and the communities impacted by the residential school system in Canada.

    Amber Horricks, the civilian co-chair of the Defense Indigenous Advisory Group, told media on Thursday morning about how it was "heartwarming to see the flag" raised due to her great aunts and uncles being residential school survivors.

    "We need to continue with the calls … upon us within Truth and Reconciliation. With us doing this, it's just we're doing our part to show the indigenous communities our support," Horricks said.

    "It's a wonderful symbol and it's a good reminder to all of us to visibly see the importance of Truth and Reconciliation … it's such a simple thing, but it has such a huge impact," she added.

    Lt (Navy) Keith Diakiw, a Métis member of the Canadian Armed Forces, said raising the orange flag raised at the base was "breathtaking."

    "When you think, there's over 630 indigenous communities across Canada, over 50 nations … to see the feather, to see the inuksuk, to see the Métis sash and to be a part of a smudge ceremony … it's quite emotional," said Diakiw, donning an orange shirt under his uniform.

    "We've come a long ways, and we still have more to go."

    National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is held on Sept. 30. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast

    Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News