Survivor's Flag raised at Edmonton support base for Truth and Reconciliation

A flag raising and smudging ceremony took place at the 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton in commemoration of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The orange Survivor's Flag was raised during the ceremony symbolizing continued efforts to honour residential school survivors and the communities impacted by the residential school system in Canada.

Amber Horricks, the civilian co-chair of the Defense Indigenous Advisory Group, told media on Thursday morning about how it was "heartwarming to see the flag" raised due to her great aunts and uncles being residential school survivors.

"We need to continue with the calls … upon us within Truth and Reconciliation. With us doing this, it's just we're doing our part to show the indigenous communities our support," Horricks said.

"It's a wonderful symbol and it's a good reminder to all of us to visibly see the importance of Truth and Reconciliation … it's such a simple thing, but it has such a huge impact," she added.

Lt (Navy) Keith Diakiw, a Métis member of the Canadian Armed Forces, said raising the orange flag raised at the base was "breathtaking."

"When you think, there's over 630 indigenous communities across Canada, over 50 nations … to see the feather, to see the inuksuk, to see the Métis sash and to be a part of a smudge ceremony … it's quite emotional," said Diakiw, donning an orange shirt under his uniform.

"We've come a long ways, and we still have more to go."

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is held on Sept. 30.