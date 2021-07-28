EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after Edmonton police officers shot and killed a suspect following a foot chase Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called to a hotel near 53 Avenue and Calgary Trail around 9:30 p.m. after a man was reported to be damaging vehicles and shooting off a firearm in the parking lot.

The man fled on foot but was later confronted by officers and fatally shot.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident and a firearm was recovered.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.

Terry Vanduzee was stayting at the Ramada Hotel and said he heard about seven pops from his seventh floor balcony, and noticed a truck and a van stopped on the roadway.

"And inside off the road, I saw someone laying on the ground and four people standing around with a pick-up truck there. And that's all I saw. And then the ambulance came, oh I don't know, four or five minutes later," he recalled.

He said police and emergency responders stayed on scene all night.

"We attempted to come out and just pack our suitcases and stuff into our car last night, and they wouldn't let us out of the motel."

Gateway Boulevard was opened up for Wednesday morning commuters just before 6 a.m.