Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers

    One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.

    The suspect surrendered on Friday morning and was taken into police custody.

    Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Camrose police officers received several 911 calls about shots being fired in the area of 42 Street and 52 Avenue.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they say the suspect fired several shots at officers.

    A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the immediate area.

    The Camrose Police Service established a containment zone around the suspect's home and called in the RCMP emergency response unit.

    The shelter-in-place order has now been lifted and no injuries were reported as a result of the standoff.

    Residents should expect to see police in the neighbourhood for several hours.

    Camrose is about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

