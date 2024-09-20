EDMONTON
    Suspect still at large after police search in Sherwood Park

    An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Mounties say there was an increased police presence in the Emerald Hills area of Sherwood Park on Friday morning as officers searched for a man who is wanted by police.

    "Police have searched the area thoroughly and we do not believe the suspect is in the immediate vicinity," RCMP said in a release at 10:25 a.m. "Although the suspect was not located, we do not believe there is a risk to the community at this time."

    RCMP did not say what the man was wanted for.

    No further details were provided.

