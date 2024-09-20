Suspect still at large after police search in Sherwood Park

Mounties say there was an increased police presence in the Emerald Hills area of Sherwood Park on Friday morning as officers searched for a man who is wanted by police.

"Police have searched the area thoroughly and we do not believe the suspect is in the immediate vicinity," RCMP said in a release at 10:25 a.m. "Although the suspect was not located, we do not believe there is a risk to the community at this time."

RCMP did not say what the man was wanted for.

No further details were provided.