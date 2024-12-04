Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted

Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.

Leron Andrew John, 24, is charged with discharging a firearm with intent, reckless discharging of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and altering the serial number of a firearm.

Police do not know where he is.

Three people were shot in one of West Edmonton Mall's parkades on Aug. 21, 2023. At the time, investigators believed the shooting was targeted. They said one group was waiting outside for the other group to leave the mall. Three of the four people in the targeted group were shot. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has not released any other details about the attacking group.

The shooting and subsequent exchange of gunfire prompted a lockdown of about two-and-a-half hours.

Also on Wednesday, John was announced as one of the top 25 most-wanted people in Canada.

The only other person wanted by EPS to make the list was Saed Osman, a murder suspect in the 2022 mass shooting at Edmonton's Ertale Lounge. He has been on the Bolo Program's list since 2022.