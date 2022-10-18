Edmonton murder suspect named 5th most-wanted person in Canada

A man facing murder charges in Edmonton is one of the most-wanted people in Canada, according to the Bolo Program.

Saed Osman is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder in connection with a lounge shooting on March 12, 2022, in the area of 118 Avenue and 124 Street.

The Edmonton Police Service said 60 to 70 shots were fired at a crowd outside the Ertale Lounge. Seven people suffered gunshot wounds and one of them later died.

On Tuesday, the Bolo Program, which offers rewards for information leading to the arrest of people wanted on outstanding warrants, released their updated list of Canada’s most wanted persons.

Osman has been named the fifth most-wanted person in the country.

The EPS did not comment on Tuesday, but a spokesperson said a media availability will be held in November to update the search for Osman.

More information about the Bolo Program is available online.