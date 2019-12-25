EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas morning.

Officers received reports about shots fired in the area of 117 Street and 107 Avenue around 7:20 a.m.

A 28-year-old man was found outside the apartment building. He was treated by paramedics, but he died at the scene.

Several people were seen leaving the area in vehicles. Police want to speak to anyone who was present at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about what led up to the shooting is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.