SUV, truck collide in Parkland County; 1 driver charged

A driver faces two charges after a crash in Parkland County Tuesday evening.

Three people were hurt in the collision on Highway 16A.

According to Mounties, an eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck around 6:30 p.m. while turning left onto Range Road 15.

The SUV's driver sustained what RCMP described as minor injuries.

Both a passenger from the SUV and the pickup's driver were taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. They were expected to survive.

The driver of the SUV was charged with driving while unauthorized and careless driving.

Westbound traffic was affected for a period.