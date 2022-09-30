Tacos and so much more at Calle Mexico

It’s not always easy to just pack your bag and head to Mexico. Luckily, Calle Mexico brings an authentic taste of Mexico to Edmonton—and you can find them in a few different places, too. They have a Calgary Trail location, one in West Edmonton Mall, and their original bricks & mortar location is downtown. PLUS…their food truck is all over the city. In fact, Calle Mexico started out as a food truck in Leduc.

All their locations have the same attention to detail when it comes to the food. As owner Juan Talango says, “it needs to taste exactly the same no matter where you get it”. I’ve hit up the food truck and the WEM location and I’ve never been disappointed with the quality.

Both the downtown and southside locations are bright, and make you feel like you’ve stepped into a taqueria in Mexico.

Speaking of tacos…THIS is how they’re meant to be done. Beef, chicken, pork, fish, steak, and more. You get a lot of choices with the tacos, and having tried several of them, I can tell you they’re all delicious. My personal favourite has to be the al pastor (pork). Unbelievable. My mouth is actually watering as I’m writing this.

If you’re not in the mood for tacos? No problem. I mean, personally, we will have a problem and can never be friends because what kind of person isn’t in the mood for tacos at all times? But…I digress.

Calle Mexico has enchiladas, quesadillas, and so much more. The most popular item, and probably the one you need to try the most, is the tostada. It’s a crispy tortilla topped with beans, chicken, lettuce, and more, and it’s like biting into summer. Just make sure you have some napkins handy because it’s almost impossible to eat one without making a mess.