Talus Dome has maintenance hatch, Edmonton Arts Council reveals, after man was rescued
The Talus Dome has a maintenance hatch, CTV News Edmonton has learned.
Firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue a 26-year-old man who became stuck inside the silver balls on April 9.
The rescue took about an hour and a half.
"It's definitely a first for me," Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Troy Brady told CTV News that night. "It's definitely different than what we would typically use [the jaws of life] for."
A week later, the Edmonton Arts Council confirmed the Talus Dome has a maintenance hatch.
"It is used for conservation purposes, however, for the safety of the artwork, that access is limited to our conservation department," said Jenna Turner, the council's communication director.
"Emergency services was not aware of the hatch as there has never been an emergency related to the artwork since it was installed in 2011."
Edmonton Arts Council and EFRS have been in touch since the rescue, she added.
Wakeem Courtoreille was charged with mischief over $5,000.
