Talus Dome has maintenance hatch, Edmonton Arts Council reveals, after man was rescued

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services technical rescue specialists work to save a person that became stuck inside the Talus Balls art installation on Sunday, April 9, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune). Edmonton Fire Rescue Services technical rescue specialists work to save a person that became stuck inside the Talus Balls art installation on Sunday, April 9, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island