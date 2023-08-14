Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume

And the winner of delicious style is ...

An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.

PrimeTime Donair and Poutine won the month-long sale by Surplus Sales Alberta's online auction site, paying $16,025. In the end, would-be owners of the life-sized street-food suit placed 1,711 bids, with PrimeTime's bid coming inside the final few hours to take it.

The restaurant chain has 19 locations across Alberta, 17 of them in Edmonton and area.

The latex costume — which stands six feet tall and features fake beef, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and sauce — was put up for auction by the provincial government surplus site in mid-July. The suit was originally created in 2015 for use in a government-sponsored anti-impaired driving commercial.

It made headlines in Canada and internationally once bids started climbing into the thousands of dollars in the week following its debut on the auction site. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith 'met' the costume during the annual Taste of Edmonton event in July as news of its impending sale spread.