Teachers at Alberta's largest Francophone school division to vote on strike action
EDMONTON -- Starting Monday, teachers employed by Centre-Nord school division will vote on strike action against their employer.
To date, teachers have been working for more than two years without a finalized collective agreement.
Centre-Nord is one of only four school boards that have not reached a local settlement in the province.
Eric Cloutier, president of Unité locale francophone No 24 said, 98 per cent of the teachers are in favour of a government supervised strike vote.
"A strike could be averted if the board wants to undertake serious negotiations with an intent to reach a settlement. So far, that hasn't been the case," Cloutier said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
If the vote passes, teachers would be in a position to strike after 72 hours notice.