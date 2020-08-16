EDMONTON -- Many students and teachers are feeling anxious as they prepare to return to class, that's why two Edmonton educators came up with a way to teach younger students about going to school during a pandemic.

In just a few weeks, Cassandra Christen and Kristi Chipeniuk will head back to school.

“I’m nervous to go back, but I think the anxiety is high everywhere with parents, with students, with teachers and a lot of it, who’s been in a pandemic before?” said Christen, who’s a grade 2 teacher.

“Yeah I’m nervous. I think, I don’t know too many teachers that aren’t nervous to go back,” said Chipeniuk, who also teaches grade 2.

“We may be asking them to wash their hands more, and for example we put that sharing is still important, but instead of sharing things we’re going to be sharing healthy habits because we’re not going to be allowed to share our pencils, anything else,” she said.

The two teachers decided write a picture book to help explain how school will look and feel different this year.

“Little visuals that we think kids can relate to a little bit more because a lot of what I’ve seen is more geared towards adults,” said Christen.

“Cassandra did all of the illustrations and they are so cute and I think that they really will relate with ‘Oh, they see it in the book’ instead of us just saying ‘Oh we’re gonna need to stay six feet away, you’re classroom is going to look like this’,” said Chipeniuk.

They say teachers will be supplied with masks, face shields and hand sanitizer - but admit physical distancing will be a learning curve for them too.

“Am I worried that the kids won’t be able to see my smile? So worried. Am I worried about not being able to hug them? Yes because I’m a hugger.”

The Alberta Teachers Association will meet with the education minister this week, hoping to address concerns it has with the re-entry.

These teachers plan to take it day by day.

“My approach is that I’m not getting worried about it until I’m there and I have more information and I’ll do the best that I can,” said Christen.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.