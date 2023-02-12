Team Alberta ringette stars get celebrity send-off ahead of Canada Winter Games

Fans and athletes filled Sherwood Park's Millennium Place to watch Alberta's U-20 ringette team at a warm-up game days before they travel to compete at the Canada Winter Games.

Team Alberta faced the Edmonton WAM, from the National Ringette League, in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon.

For the young ringette stars competing at the Canada Winter Games, this will be the biggest stage for competitors at a multi-sport event.

"[Ringette] is not in the Olympics yet," explained Erin Ung, Team Alberta captain who plays center. "So this is kind of the only experience we get to be in a competition with other sports."

She started playing ringette at four years old after watching her older sister compete.

"Playing the game is so exciting," Ung said. "It's such a fast sport."

"The team aspect, the competitive aspect, I just don't get that in any other sport."

Ung was selected to be the flag bearer for the province at the opening ceremonies — the first time an Alberta ringette player has had that opportunity in the 56-year history of the games.

"I was truly honoured," Ung told CTV News Edmonton. "It's a privilege to be able to lead just a great group of athletes from Alberta into the games."

"Knowing how many great ringette players have been at these games, this is really, really cool."

Team Alberta competes with the National Ringette League's Edmonton WAM in an exhibition game ahead of the Canada Winter Games (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).

Selections and evaluations for Team Alberta began last spring, with 180 players competing for one of 18 slots, including 15 skaters and three goalies.

Chris Kelly has coached the sport for 20 years. The last time Alberta won gold at the Canada Winter Games in ringette was in 1995.

"We are sure going to try and break that," Kelly said.

For him and many on the team, Sunday's match was the perfect send-off to the games in Prince Edward Island.

"We are going to be a nation away from our fans," Kelly said. "This was a home game for us. So the crowds and support, all the young athletes coming out to watch, was huge for us."