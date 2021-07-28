Advertisement
Teen, 2 women hospitalized after crash south of Edmonton
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 5:19PM MDT
A crash sent a youth to hospital in critical condition. Tuesday July 27, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A collision between a car and semi-truck Tuesday afternoon sent three people to hospital.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50 Street and 41 Avenue.
According to police, the three occupants of the Ford Fusion, a 32-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were all transported to hospital.
The youth was taken by STARS in serious but stable condition.
The 32-year-old male driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.