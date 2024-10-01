EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in schoolyard death pleads guilty to lesser charge

    Police examine evidence after a 16-year-old was stabbed and later died in April 2022. (CTV News Edmonton) Police examine evidence after a 16-year-old was stabbed and later died in April 2022. (CTV News Edmonton)
    A youth charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a teen outside an Edmonton high school has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

    The teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was one of several people charged in the death of the 16-year-old student in April 2022.

    He was the only person charged with murder in the death of the teen.

    Sentencing has been set for Nov. 6.

    The victim's name and the name of the school where the incident took place are under a publication ban.

    Another trial for two of the other teens is scheduled for Nov. 18.

    A trial for a fourth teen will resume next March.

    One of the teens, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter was given one year of probation.

    Another teen who also pleaded guilty to manslaughter was given eight months in jail and four months of mandatory supervision.

