Teen girl missing in north Edmonton

    Edmonton police are asking for help locating a missing teen girl.

    Megan Cross, 16, was last seen Wednesday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at her home in northeast Edmonton.

    She is known to frequent the Eaux Claires Transit Centre, located at 97 Street and 157 Avenue, and the Clareview LRT station.

    She is also known to attempt hitchhiking or walking to Cold Lake.

    Cross, who functions at the level of a 10-year-old, is Indigenous and stands five-foot-four with a heavy build, long brown hair, pierced ears and braces.

    She was believed to be wearing beige winter boots when she left home.

    Anyone with information about Cross can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

