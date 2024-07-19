Teen girls stabbed in St. Albert, RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man

Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.

Mounties responded to a home in the Riverside neighbourhood at around 10 p.m. and found two girls, 13 and 17 years old, with multiple stab wounds.

RCMP are searching for 28-year-old Kaj Alexander Randall in connection to the stabbing. Randall is wanted for attempted murder.

One of the girls is in critical condition, RCMP said. The girls are related but not siblings.

Randall fled the scene in a 2010 grey Mazda 3 with licence plate CRN 1498.

He's considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 780-458-7700.