EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is reviewing the death of a young man who was under government care.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called about a missing male youth on the evening of Jan. 10.

A few hours after he was reported missing, members found the teen dead outside in the cold just after midnight on Jan. 11.

“The death of any young person is heartbreaking and I am incredibly disturbed by this incident,” Children’s Services Minister Rebecca Schulz said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

“This young person was in the care of a delegated First Nations agency and I am committed to ensuring that the policies in place to support vulnerable youth are followed. If changes are needed, we will make them.

“My department will fully review this death and support any other reviews, which will be made public.”

RCMP confirmed they are not investigating this as a suspicious death.

The Alberta government website lists children who die or are injured while receiving government services. It shows a 16-year-old died receiving services (in care) on Jan. 11, 2020.