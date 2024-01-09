Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert

Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.

According to Telus' outage map, some customers in McCauley don't have internet or television services. The cause is under investigation.

The outage in St. Albert includes internet, TV, landlines and 911 services. A "cable cut" caused the service disruption, according to the website.

"We recognize how this interruption may impact you, and we appreciate your patience as we work to restore services as quickly as possible," Telus said.

It's unclear how many people are affected and when services will return.

More details to come…