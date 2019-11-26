EDMONTON -- The province is putting a temporary freeze on new photo radar devices and locations while it reviews their use in Alberta.

"Our number one priority is safety and we need to ensure that photo radar is used to create safety and not simply as a revenue-collecting device," Transportation Minister Ric McIver said.

McIver and Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer announced the freeze on Tuesday. It will go into effect on Dec. 1, 2019.

Schweitzer outlined the need to collect better and more consistent data in order to understand how and why photo radar is used.

The new information will inform the new rules from the province.

"If we're going to get serious about improving road safety, we need to refine the guidelines for such things as site selection, data collection and system upgrades," Schweitzer said.

The process will also include consultations with municipalities and law enforcement.

A report on Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) in February found that Alberta has the highest use of ATE but the impact on traffic safety is minimal.

The previous government changed the rules around using photo radar, prohibiting use in transition zones and limiting use on high-speed, multi-lane roads.

McIver said the UCP government supports the changes made by the NDP and has kept them in place.