EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting

    Police at Edmonton city hall on Jan. 23, 2024 after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Police at Edmonton city hall on Jan. 23, 2024 after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.

    RCMP announced the charges against Bezhani Sarvar, 28, on Monday.

    He faces:

    • one count of counselling commission of terrorism offence contrary to section 83.221(1) of the Criminal Code;
    • possession of property for terrorist purposes contrary to section 83.04 of the Criminal Code; and
    • a variety of other charges related to weapons and an explosion which also constitute terrorism offences, RCMP said.

    Sarvar, a former commissionaire from Edmonton, is accused of firing several shots inside city hall on Jan. 23 as well as throwing a Molotov cocktail from the second floor.

    No one was hurt.

    Sarvar was charged previously by Edmonton police with firearm and explosive offences.

    He is being held at the Calgary Remand Centre and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

    City hall is still closed to the public. Administration is considering options to bolster the building's security.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News