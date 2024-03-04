Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting

Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.

RCMP announced the charges against Bezhani Sarvar, 28, on Monday.

He faces:

one count of counselling commission of terrorism offence contrary to section 83.221(1) of the Criminal Code;

possession of property for terrorist purposes contrary to section 83.04 of the Criminal Code; and

a variety of other charges related to weapons and an explosion which also constitute terrorism offences, RCMP said.

Sarvar, a former commissionaire from Edmonton, is accused of firing several shots inside city hall on Jan. 23 as well as throwing a Molotov cocktail from the second floor.

No one was hurt.

Sarvar was charged previously by Edmonton police with firearm and explosive offences.

He is being held at the Calgary Remand Centre and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

City hall is still closed to the public. Administration is considering options to bolster the building's security.