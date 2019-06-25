Amazon executives announced Tuesday their new Nisku fulfilment centre will open the door for more than 600 new full-time jobs once construction is complete.

“As a company, we are very proud of Amazon’s commitment to sustainability,” said Amazon Director of Regional Operations Vibhore Arora.

“Amazon employees have a long-term future with us.”

Arora told CTV News Edmonton construction on the new fulfilment centre is on track to hit its mid-2020 completion target.

Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko and members of the Alberta government were on hand as Amazon executives made the announcement.

“Thank you for choosing our home for your new home,” said Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko.

“Welcome to Leduc County.”

Sitting on 68 acres of land, the one million square-foot facility will see employees pick, pack and ship merchandise for customers, the company said.

The centre will be Amazon’s second facility of its kind in Alberta, and eleventh in Canada. A 600,000 square-foot fulfilment centre is under construction outside Balzac, near Calgary.

Surprise donation

Amazon also presented a surprise donation of $30,000 to Leduc & District Food Bank in a collaboration with ONE Properties and TD Greystone Asset Management, the developers of Border Business Park.