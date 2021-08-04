Advertisement
'That hit the stadium!': Videos show lightning striking Edmonton Elks' stadium
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 9:40AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 1:43PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Lightning hit the Edmonton Elks' stadium during Tuesday night's storm, several viewer videos show.
"That hit the stadium," a shocked viewer yelled as thunder was heard coming from Commonwealth Stadium.
Neighbourhood lights were seen flashing on and off after the lightning strike.
The city told CTV News there are "no signs found at this time that lightning struck the stadium."
