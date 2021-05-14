EDMONTON -- A time when indoor gatherings aren't allowed seems to be the perfect opportunity for the launch of Edmonton's newest outdoor venue.

The venue's name promises a kind of space many in the downtown core don't have access to: The Backyard.

Owner and operator Peter Stetsko said the entirely outdoors venue is a years-old idea inspired the travelling he and his wife did before COVID-19.

"Why not bring a unique, definitely one of a kind, unique experience and business to Edmonton, to our own city?" they thought, finally getting to work in 2019.

The Backyard

The summer 2020 launch they originally wanted was delayed by the pandemic – but the circumstances in which outdoor gathering became the way of life gave the pair time to fine tune.

What they came up with was year-round venue at 10004 103A Avenue, entirely serviced with a locally stocked bar, washrooms and pop-up retail kiosks in shipping containers.

"The only time somebody would be indoors at The Backyard is when you use the washrooms," Stetsko, the president of inStreet Developers, joked.

Alongside a distanced patio, The Backyard will feature a games area, food trucks throughout the week, and the ability to transform for private events, live shows, yoga classes or winter markets.

The Backyard

"It's going to be a really fun space to be in December," Stetsko promised. "We tracked the winter months last year and there was a lot of days that we would've been able to be open."

Alberta's current restrictions have again pushed back a May long-weekend grand opening, but Stetsko said The Backyard will be ready to welcome Edmontonians as soon as the chief medical officer of health gives the green light. 